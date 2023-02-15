Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $13.67. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 211,608 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 346,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 735.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 136,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

