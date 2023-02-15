Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $13.67. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 211,608 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $688.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 346,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 735.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 136,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
