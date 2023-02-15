Dynex Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 148.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.7%.

Shares of DX opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 561.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

