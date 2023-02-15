E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

