EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.77 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, EAC has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $6,013.31 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00421229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01039514 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,854.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

