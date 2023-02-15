Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETG. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 206.9% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308,420 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1,169.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 233,175 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,955. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.