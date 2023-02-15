ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ECTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 59,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,478. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 86.89% and a return on equity of 66.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.