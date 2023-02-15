Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

