Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Edap Tms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $405.19 million, a PE ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Edap Tms Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Edap Tms by 136.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

