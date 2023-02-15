Edgewood Management LLC Buys 3,574,211 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 3.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $913,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

BX opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,826,739 shares of company stock worth $160,357,590. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

