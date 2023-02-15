Edgewood Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,198 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.09 and a 200 day moving average of $227.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

