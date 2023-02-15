Edgewood Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,200,422 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 996,971 shares of company stock worth $10,645,708.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

