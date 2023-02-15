Edgewood Management LLC Sells 782,322 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782,322 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 4.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 1.33% of S&P Global worth $1,323,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $364.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.94 and a 200-day moving average of $346.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

