Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

