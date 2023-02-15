Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,175,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after buying an additional 134,421 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,744. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

