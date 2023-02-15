eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 30.6 %

Shares of EFTRW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.