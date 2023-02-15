eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. eGain had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. eGain updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.20 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in eGain by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in eGain by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About eGain

EGAN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

