eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.81 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on EGAN. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.
eGain Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 16,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $255.82 million, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
