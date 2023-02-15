Eight Capital Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Eight Capital issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

