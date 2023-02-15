Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.22 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00005047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $443,853.95 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00424326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.48 or 0.28108158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

