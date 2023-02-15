Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

