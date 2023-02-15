Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LLY traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.90. 684,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,203. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $234.00 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $324.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

