Embecta Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Embecta stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 172,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Embecta has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.88 million. Analysts expect that Embecta will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $68,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $29,545,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Embecta by 1,783.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,708,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

