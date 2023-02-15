Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Embecta also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

EMBC stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Embecta has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Embecta by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

