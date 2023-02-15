Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.084-1.107 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Embecta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Embecta has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $68,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,545,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Embecta by 1,783.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 276,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,708,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

