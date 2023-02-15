Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

ENB opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 256.44%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.