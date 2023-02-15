Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) & Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Critical Review

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavor Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.70, suggesting a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $5.08 billion 2.99 -$328.31 million $1.14 18.94 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 10.72 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.40

This table compares Endeavor Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavor Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Endeavor Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group 5.73% 14.26% 3.40% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Volatility & Risk

Endeavor Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.