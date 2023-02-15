Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.51 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.30.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Entegris by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $6,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

