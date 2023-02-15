Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,897,360 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $425,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

