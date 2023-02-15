Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,399,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,409 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.40% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $559,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.