Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $293.26 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 13.20% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $293,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -405.31%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.