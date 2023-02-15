Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $526.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.94% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $526,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

