Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $975.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.79% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $975,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

