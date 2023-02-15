Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,453,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,340,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

