Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,492,303 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,667,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,492,303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $699,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

