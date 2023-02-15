EQT Co. (EQT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 1st

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

EQT has increased its dividend by an average of 66.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EQT has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,865,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.