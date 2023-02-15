EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 7,040,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

