Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.8 %

AOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after acquiring an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $3,226,357. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

