Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 128,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,817. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 90,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

