Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,071. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

