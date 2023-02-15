Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $555,212.38

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Ergo has a market cap of $109.50 million and $555,212.38 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00007514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,111.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00430799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00094691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00710097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00569431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,910,813 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.