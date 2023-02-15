Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.01

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 197682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,749,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,775,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $2,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 112,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

