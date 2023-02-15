Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading Down 2.3%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.63 and last traded at $81.63. 277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Euronext from €94.00 ($101.08) to €100.00 ($107.53) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Euronext to €85.00 ($91.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

