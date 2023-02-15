Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $379.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.62. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Several analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,840,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.