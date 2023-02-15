Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 251,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,859. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

