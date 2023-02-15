Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.50.

ES stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

