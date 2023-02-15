Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 2.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.5 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

NASDAQ ASND opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

