Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 2.4% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in Airbnb by 14.5% in the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 270,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $229,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 325.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Stock Up 8.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.63.

ABNB opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

