Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 56,808 shares of company stock valued at $166,919 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of EVLVW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 1,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

