Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Up 1%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €18.62 ($20.02) and last traded at €18.57 ($19.96). 306,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.39 ($19.77).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.20.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

