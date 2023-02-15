Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.85.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.42.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
